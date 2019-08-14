Coty Inc. (COTY) and Summer Infant Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) and Summer Infant Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Personal Products companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty Inc. 11 0.81 N/A -1.52 0.00 Summer Infant Inc. 1 0.04 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty Inc. 0.00% -14.3% -5.3% Summer Infant Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -3.1%

Volatility & Risk

Coty Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.66. Competitively, Summer Infant Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

Coty Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Summer Infant Inc. are 2.1 and 1.1 respectively. Summer Infant Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Coty Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Coty Inc. and Summer Infant Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Summer Infant Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Coty Inc. is $12.5, with potential upside of 31.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75% of Coty Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.7% of Summer Infant Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Coty Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15.2% of Summer Infant Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coty Inc. -0.91% -5.87% 0.65% 51.11% -19.19% 66.31% Summer Infant Inc. -15.6% -17.92% -43.84% -61.88% -70.59% -60.79%

For the past year Coty Inc. had bullish trend while Summer Infant Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Coty Inc. beats Summer Infant Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites. The Luxury segment provides prestige fragrances, and premium skincare and cosmetics products across various regions and luxury channels, including upscale perfumeries, upscale department stores and duty-free shops, and travel retail sales channels. The Professional Beauty segment offers hair and nail care, and other salon products to nail and hair salons, nail and hair professionals, and professionals stores. The company markets and sells its products under the Astor, Bourjois, Clairol, Coty, COVERGIRL, Joop!, Jovan, Lancaster, Manhattan, Max Factor, Nioxin, N.Y.C. New York Color, OPI, philosophy, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, System Professional, and Wella brands. Coty Inc. also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Summer Infant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names. Its products include audio, video, and Internet viewable monitors; gates, bedrails, baby proofing, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as wearable blankets, sleep aides and soothers, travel accessories, and swaddles; baby gear products, including strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards; and feeding products comprising bottles, drinking cups, bibs and placemats, electronics, and pacifiers. The company sells its products to large and national retailers, independent retailers, and international retail customers through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors, as well as through its partner's Websites and its summerinfant.com Website. Summer Infant, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.