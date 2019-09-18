Coty Inc. (COTY) and LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) Contrasting side by side

Both Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) and LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) are Personal Products companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty Inc. 11 0.92 N/A -1.52 0.00 LifeVantage Corporation 12 0.84 N/A 0.47 24.84

In table 1 we can see Coty Inc. and LifeVantage Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Coty Inc. and LifeVantage Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty Inc. 0.00% -14.3% -5.3% LifeVantage Corporation 0.00% 28.6% 12.3%

Risk & Volatility

Coty Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.66 beta. LifeVantage Corporation’s 0.63 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Coty Inc. are 1 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor LifeVantage Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1. LifeVantage Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Coty Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Coty Inc. and LifeVantage Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty Inc. 0 5 1 2.17 LifeVantage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Coty Inc.’s consensus price target is $11.36, while its potential upside is 7.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75% of Coty Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38% of LifeVantage Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Coty Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are LifeVantage Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coty Inc. -0.91% -5.87% 0.65% 51.11% -19.19% 66.31% LifeVantage Corporation 1.49% -13.17% 3.39% -20.6% 26.91% -12.05%

For the past year Coty Inc. has 66.31% stronger performance while LifeVantage Corporation has -12.05% weaker performance.

Summary

LifeVantage Corporation beats Coty Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites. The Luxury segment provides prestige fragrances, and premium skincare and cosmetics products across various regions and luxury channels, including upscale perfumeries, upscale department stores and duty-free shops, and travel retail sales channels. The Professional Beauty segment offers hair and nail care, and other salon products to nail and hair salons, nail and hair professionals, and professionals stores. The company markets and sells its products under the Astor, Bourjois, Clairol, Coty, COVERGIRL, Joop!, Jovan, Lancaster, Manhattan, Max Factor, Nioxin, N.Y.C. New York Color, OPI, philosophy, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, System Professional, and Wella brands. Coty Inc. also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

LifeVantage Corporation identifies, researches, develops, and distributes nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. It offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio energy drink mixes; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. The company also provides skin care products, including ultra gentle facial cleanser, perfecting lotion, eye corrector serum, anti-aging cream, hand cream, and micro-lift serum under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors, and preferred and retail customers in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.