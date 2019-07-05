Coty Inc. (COTY) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Personal Products company, Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Coty Inc. has 66.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 51.14% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Coty Inc. has 40.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Coty Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty Inc. 0.00% -14.30% -5.30% Industry Average 9.56% 24.82% 10.02%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Coty Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Coty Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 1.71B 17.93B 21.52

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Coty Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.80 2.38 2.31 2.40

With consensus target price of $12.5, Coty Inc. has a potential upside of 8.13%. The potential upside of the rivals is 38.20%. Given Coty Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coty Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Coty Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coty Inc. 14.77% 18.77% 18.98% 56.54% -6.08% 102.59% Industry Average 4.10% 6.24% 12.60% 26.53% 36.79% 32.79%

For the past year Coty Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Coty Inc. are 1 and 0.6. Competitively, Coty Inc.’s competitors have 2.15 and 1.62 for Current and Quick Ratio. Coty Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coty Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Coty Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.82. In other hand, Coty Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.84 which is 15.68% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Coty Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Coty Inc.’s competitors beat Coty Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites. The Luxury segment provides prestige fragrances, and premium skincare and cosmetics products across various regions and luxury channels, including upscale perfumeries, upscale department stores and duty-free shops, and travel retail sales channels. The Professional Beauty segment offers hair and nail care, and other salon products to nail and hair salons, nail and hair professionals, and professionals stores. The company markets and sells its products under the Astor, Bourjois, Clairol, Coty, COVERGIRL, Joop!, Jovan, Lancaster, Manhattan, Max Factor, Nioxin, N.Y.C. New York Color, OPI, philosophy, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, System Professional, and Wella brands. Coty Inc. also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.