Coty Inc. (COTY) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is a company in the Personal Products industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75% of Coty Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.27% of all Personal Products’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Coty Inc. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.22% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Coty Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty Inc. 2,861,224,489.80% -14.30% -5.30% Industry Average 8.50% 25.64% 11.87%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Coty Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Coty Inc. 280.40M 10 0.00 Industry Average 1.48B 17.44B 24.04

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Coty Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty Inc. 0 5 1 2.17 Industry Average 1.50 2.50 2.75 2.44

$11.36 is the average target price of Coty Inc., with a potential upside of 7.88%. The potential upside of the peers is 64.54%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Coty Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Coty Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coty Inc. -0.91% -5.87% 0.65% 51.11% -19.19% 66.31% Industry Average 3.68% 6.26% 11.24% 36.53% 30.19% 41.71%

For the past year Coty Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Coty Inc. are 1 and 0.6. Competitively, Coty Inc.’s rivals have 2.07 and 1.51 for Current and Quick Ratio. Coty Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coty Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.66 shows that Coty Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Coty Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.81 which is 18.89% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Coty Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Coty Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites. The Luxury segment provides prestige fragrances, and premium skincare and cosmetics products across various regions and luxury channels, including upscale perfumeries, upscale department stores and duty-free shops, and travel retail sales channels. The Professional Beauty segment offers hair and nail care, and other salon products to nail and hair salons, nail and hair professionals, and professionals stores. The company markets and sells its products under the Astor, Bourjois, Clairol, Coty, COVERGIRL, Joop!, Jovan, Lancaster, Manhattan, Max Factor, Nioxin, N.Y.C. New York Color, OPI, philosophy, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, System Professional, and Wella brands. Coty Inc. also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.