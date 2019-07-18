Coty Inc. (COTY) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is a company in the Personal Products industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Coty Inc. has 66.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.14% institutional ownership for its rivals. 40.6% of Coty Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.00% of all Personal Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Coty Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty Inc. 0.00% -14.30% -5.30% Industry Average 9.56% 24.82% 10.02%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Coty Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Coty Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 1.71B 17.93B 21.52

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Coty Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 2.00 2.46 2.08 2.36

With average price target of $12.5, Coty Inc. has a potential upside of 13.84%. The potential upside of the peers is 39.54%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Coty Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Coty Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coty Inc. 14.77% 18.77% 18.98% 56.54% -6.08% 102.59% Industry Average 4.10% 6.24% 12.60% 26.53% 36.79% 32.79%

For the past year Coty Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Coty Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Coty Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 1.62 Quick Ratio. Coty Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coty Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Coty Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.82. Competitively, Coty Inc.’s rivals are 15.68% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Dividends

Coty Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Coty Inc.’s competitors beat Coty Inc.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites. The Luxury segment provides prestige fragrances, and premium skincare and cosmetics products across various regions and luxury channels, including upscale perfumeries, upscale department stores and duty-free shops, and travel retail sales channels. The Professional Beauty segment offers hair and nail care, and other salon products to nail and hair salons, nail and hair professionals, and professionals stores. The company markets and sells its products under the Astor, Bourjois, Clairol, Coty, COVERGIRL, Joop!, Jovan, Lancaster, Manhattan, Max Factor, Nioxin, N.Y.C. New York Color, OPI, philosophy, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, System Professional, and Wella brands. Coty Inc. also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.