Coty Inc. (COTY) Analysts See $0.16 EPS; Veon LTD. – American Depositary Shares (VEON) Shorts Raised By 8.58%

Veon LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:VEON) had an increase of 8.58% in short interest. VEON’s SI was 3.72M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.58% from 3.43M shares previously. With 1.93 million avg volume, 2 days are for Veon LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:VEON)’s short sellers to cover VEON’s short positions. The SI to Veon LTD. – American Depositary Shares’s float is 0.57%. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 2.98 million shares traded. VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has declined 11.85% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical VEON News: 25/05/2018 – Veon expects Russia business to slow in coming quarters; 03/04/2018 – VEON LTD VON.AS – DOES NOT INTEND TO PROCEED WITH ANOTHER MTO AT THIS TIME; 24/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Le’Veon Bell Rumors: ‘No Expectation’ RB Joins Steelers Before September 1; 18/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Le’Veon Bell Doesn’t Report For Steelers Workouts; 05/03/2018 Football Rumors: Steelers Expected To Tag Le’Veon Bell; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 03/04/2018 – REFILE-GLOBAL TELECOM SAYS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER VEON WITHDRAWS ITS MANDATORY OFFER TO PURCHASE REMAINING STAKE IN CO (CORRECTS SPELLING OF ‘VEON’); 06/03/2018 – Football Rumors: BREAKING: Steelers Apply Franchise Tag To Le’Veon Bell; 07/03/2018 – Prepay Nation Launches Balance Plus Services in the Digital Channel for Veon; 06/03/2018 – VEON ACQUIRES 1800 MHZ SPECTRUM IN UKRAINE

Analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. COTY’s profit would be $120.28M giving it 17.16 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Coty Inc.’s analysts see 23.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 2.87 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 07/05/2018 – Coty Inc expected to post earnings of 12 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Coty Inc Rtgs Unchanged By Tranche Changes; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $12.40 million activity. The insider HARF PETER bought $12.40 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold Coty Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Savant Lc has 16,400 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 5,755 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 682,786 shares. Element Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 242,659 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 10,300 shares. Moreover, United Ser Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 831,551 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Mariner Ltd holds 27,662 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential holds 529,251 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 58,326 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 1.24M shares. 1,315 are held by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. Highland Limited Liability holds 14,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 171,097 shares.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.25 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

Among 3 analysts covering Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coty Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 2 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. DA Davidson maintained Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) rating on Tuesday, July 2. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $1000 target.

VEON Ltd., a communications and technology company, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. The company has market cap of $5.37 billion. The firm offers mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer divisions; value added services, including messaging services, content/infotainment services, data access services, location based services, media, and content delivery channels; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles. It has a 4.48 P/E ratio. It also provides fixed-line telecommunication services, such as business and corporate services comprising various telecommunications and information technology, and data center services to companies and high-end residential buildings; carrier and operator services; consumer Internet services, which provide fixed-line telephony, Internet access, and home phone services on a VoIP and copper wire basis; consumer voice offerings; corporate voice offerings that offer fixed-line voice services, data services, value added services, and connectivity services to corporate customers, such as large corporate customers, small and medium enterprises, and SOHOs; and Internet and data services, which provide Internet and data transmission services to consumer and corporate customers.

