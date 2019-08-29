Coty (COTY) Stock Value Rose While Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $66.01 Million; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Increased Facebook (FB) Position by $305,440

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 6.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 408,910 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 6.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 4.29M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 24/05/2018 – Uber’s Gore-Coty on EMEA Growth, IPO Potential (Video); 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $185.53. About 7.96 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, TESLA QUICKLY ERASE GAINS OFF THE OPEN; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 29/03/2018 – Facebook-Linked Marketer Plunges as Policy Shift May Sap Profit; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL ROLL OUT DATA PROTECTION EXPERIENCE SIMILAR TO THAT IN EU FOR ALL USERS WORLDWIDE – STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Tells Congress Regulation Is ‘Inevitable’ (Video); 21/03/2018 – Axios: SCOOP: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to speak out in the next 24 hours on the data-harvesting revelations that…; 20/03/2018 – GBH’s Ives Says Facebook’s Data Leak Is a ‘Major Black Eye’ (Video); 23/04/2018 – Facebook uses it to show ads to the people it thinks will be most interested in them; 09/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games It’s the first time Facebook has had exclusive distribution rights to games from a major sports league; 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg reportedly deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 361 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jaffetilchin Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.3% or 8,213 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chicago Equity Limited Co holds 0.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 109,597 shares. Sit Investment Assocs reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has 1.18 million shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,339 were reported by Maple Cap Management Incorporated. 27,116 are owned by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Nexus Investment Mgmt Inc holds 2.67% or 108,470 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0.29% or 18,907 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 16.80 million shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. 60,000 are held by Leonard Green And Prtnrs L P. 6,580 are held by Field Main Fincl Bank.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 613,159 shares to 691,874 shares, valued at $42.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE).