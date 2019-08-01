Coty (COTY) Stock Rose While Soros Fund Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.38 Million; Zwj Investment Counsel Has Increased Position in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by $583,184 as Shares Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 396,200 shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 10,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 167,469 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 157,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.03. About 97,789 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR NOT CONSIDERING GIVING UP DALLAS LOVE FIELD GATES; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Rose 19.4%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR REAFFIRMS YR CAPACITY FORECAST, 1Q RASM FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group to webcast presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York pilot base; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR-ON COMBINED BASIS FOR ALL OPERATIONS, AIR GROUP REPORTS FOR MARCH 6.5 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 7.2 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY VS MARCH 2017; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB 2018 LOAD FACTOR 79.4% VS 80.2% LAST YEAR

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $50,357 activity.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,652 shares to 466,625 shares, valued at $27.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 28,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,172 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan holds 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 30 shares. Howe Rusling accumulated 186 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 79,606 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 3,626 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 73,775 shares. Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,097 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amg National Trust Bankshares accumulated 15,466 shares. 4.34 million are held by Causeway Capital Mgmt Limited Com. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 1,332 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Citadel Advsrs Llc owns 744,395 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $120.17 million for 17.14 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 110,000 shares to 315,000 shares, valued at $49.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) by 3.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

