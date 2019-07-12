Coty (COTY) Stock Price Rose While Ruffer Llp Trimmed Holding by $990,000; Heritage Wealth Advisors Cut Its Suntrust Banks (STI) Holding by $362.37 Million as Stock Declined

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 14.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 6,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,766 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06B, down from 40,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 1.31 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 08/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97 AT QTR-END; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 10/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 29/05/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 5; 04/04/2018 – Penn Virginia Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 26/03/2018 – Blue Apron at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 03/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10-11

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517,000, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 3.14M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC COTY.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q NET REV. $2.22B, EST. $2.17B; 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $12.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc has 1,492 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 337,852 shares. Marathon Trading Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.12M shares. Alpine Glob Lc holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 709,607 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 1,315 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Llc has 122,993 shares. Advisor Partners has 0.03% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 17,301 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.01% stake. 23,057 are held by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc). Yorktown Mgmt And Research reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Swiss Commercial Bank owns 1.63 million shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 33.67 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.01% stake.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imv Inc by 652,000 shares to 6.80M shares, valued at $27.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 970,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $119.65 million for 17.30 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $659.35M for 11.02 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,327 shares to 25,890 shares, valued at $4.92B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Bancorp Del New (NYSE:USB) by 7,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (NYSE:BR).