Coty (COTY) Stake Has Upped by Great West Life Assurance Company; Open Text (OTEX) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lifted Its Position by $657,324 as Stock Value Rose

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 140,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,008 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12M, up from 306,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 3.18M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY INC COTY.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – DYNAMO REDUCED PX, COTY, KHC, BUD, MELI IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 0.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 17,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.88M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $379.47M, up from 9.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 186,342 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $12.40 million activity.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 19,228 shares to 311,206 shares, valued at $14.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 6,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,626 shares, and cut its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 610,000 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fin invested in 0% or 153,901 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 58,326 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 65,151 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Bank Of America Corp De reported 14.25M shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Boussard Gavaudan Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.56% or 1.11 million shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.11% or 33.67 million shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 718,722 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 105,774 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 1.24 million shares. Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). First Manhattan Com holds 43,227 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers Intl by 101,160 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $79.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 39,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI).

