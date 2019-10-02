Coty (COTY) Shareholder Susquehanna International Group Llp Decreased Its Stake by $58.06 Million; As U S Concrete (USCR) Share Value Rose, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Cut Its Stake

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 93.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 4.47 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 332,232 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, down from 4.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 5.15 million shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 20/04/2018 – Coty Introduces Blended Reality Beauty Magic Mirror Powered by Physical Products; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MLN INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in U S Concrete (USCR) by 60.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 13,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 9,085 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $451,000, down from 22,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in U S Concrete for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.36% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 350,662 shares traded or 55.07% up from the average. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 110.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.6 per share. USCR’s profit will be $20.99 million for 10.16 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -730.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ampco-Pittsburgh only industrial gainer; Astrotech and U.S. Concrete among losers – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Concrete down 3% post Q4 earnings miss; provides FY19 Guidance – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why U.S. Concrete Sank 57.8% in 2018 – The Motley Fool” published on January 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is U.S. Concrete, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:USCR) 9.7% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 5,791 shares to 22,280 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold USCR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 15.31 million shares or 1.87% more from 15.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ack Asset holds 5.91% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 472,200 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 12,407 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 500 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 136,531 shares in its portfolio. 118,772 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Rothschild And Communications Asset Us Incorporated stated it has 419,936 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Gm Advisory invested in 1.28% or 82,165 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 26,100 shares. Moreover, Grp has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 11,959 shares. 49,163 are held by Asset Mngmt One Limited. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 39,400 shares. State Street reported 452,777 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 1.10M shares. Rbf Cap accumulated 0.03% or 5,211 shares.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Coty Inc. Announces the Addition of Pierre Denis and Beatrice Ballini to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Coty, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Coty And Sunrun – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $27.74 million activity. Goudet Olivier had bought 50,000 shares worth $476,380 on Friday, August 30. Singer Robert S bought $325,962 worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Friday, August 30. 262,000 shares valued at $2.50M were bought by Laubies Pierre on Friday, August 30. HARF PETER bought $12.40M worth of stock or 959,760 shares.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.34M for 33.13 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Mason Street Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 147,802 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Huntington Commercial Bank reported 15,233 shares. 47,677 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 629,289 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 41,662 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Vigilant Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 180 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 119,059 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 4.50 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 20.81M shares. 87,820 were accumulated by Cipher Cap L P.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talos Energy Inc (Put) by 14,400 shares to 33,500 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camping World Hldgs Inc (Put) by 320,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.