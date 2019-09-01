Coty (COTY) Shareholder Private Advisor Group Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose; Payden & Rygel Has Trimmed Its Holding in Oneok (OKE) by $565,800 as Share Price Rose

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 64.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 51,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 27,691 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 78,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 5.20M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 20/04/2018 – Coty Introduces Blended Reality Beauty Magic Mirror Powered by Physical Products; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Coty Inc Rtgs Unchanged By Tranche Changes; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Oneok (OKE) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 264,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.49 million, down from 272,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Oneok for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 1.65 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boussard & Gavaudan Llp reported 1.11M shares stake. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prns Inc has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 5.60 million shares. Tt Int stated it has 875,000 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Td Asset owns 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 138,350 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 105,774 shares. Alyeska Grp LP stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 50,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Principal Financial Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Moreover, Da Davidson Com has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 34,267 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Jane Street Gru Limited Com reported 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Prudential Fincl has 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $12.40 million activity.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,460 shares to 14,151 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 65,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 11,432 shares. Kbc Gru Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 40,007 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 0.43% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Stifel owns 1.50M shares. First Republic Investment Management Inc reported 0.02% stake. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 68,335 shares. Clark Cap Group reported 0.93% stake. Moreover, Bancorp Of America De has 0.03% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 2.61 million shares. The New York-based Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.09% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 5,259 are owned by Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Company Pa. Cohen Mngmt reported 11,714 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Cibc Markets accumulated 236,930 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd accumulated 15,851 shares. Marietta Investment Prns Lc stated it has 3,700 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Lc has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 2 shares.

