Coty (COTY) Share Price Rose While Soros Fund Management Decreased Holding by $1.38 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 2.29M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 08/03/2018 Coty Is Said to Plan $7 Billion Debt Refinancing to Lower Costs; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 15/05/2018 – DYNAMO REDUCED PX, COTY, KHC, BUD, MELI IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 5,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 11,575 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 17,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 1.05M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $120.22 million for 16.20 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% or 1,492 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 112,787 shares. Symons Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 687,910 shares or 3.41% of the stock. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 23,900 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 2,193 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 521,243 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Carroll Assocs Inc has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). 519,082 were reported by Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Management Limited Partnership. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). M&R Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 100 shares. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 65,798 shares. Moreover, Gam Holdg Ag has 0.17% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 122,993 shares. Fil Ltd reported 92,365 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa has 449,497 shares.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 17.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 37.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $12.40 million activity.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2,480 shares to 6,661 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 18,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.