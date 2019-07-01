Coty (COTY) Share Price Rose While Poplar Forest Capital Trimmed Its Holding; Zuckerman Investment Group Decreased Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) as Share Value Rose

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 40.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 896,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 15.30% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 18.69 million shares traded or 54.64% up from the average. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Coty Introduces Blended Reality Beauty Magic Mirror Powered by Physical Products; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $109.06. About 1.04M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest owns 8,692 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gluskin Sheff Assocs stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sumitomo Life Insurance has 0.22% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 15,390 shares. Iowa Bancorp, Iowa-based fund reported 26,096 shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership has invested 2.44% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 31,249 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has 0.24% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Stock Yards Retail Bank & reported 20,098 shares. Nomura Asset Company Ltd owns 42,428 shares. Jackson Square Prtnrs Llc holds 6.60 million shares or 3.79% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 1,934 shares. Starr Intl has invested 0.73% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Philadelphia Tru Co has 0.05% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Scharf Ltd Company invested in 1.20M shares or 4.84% of the stock.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 30.29 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for BIG, DLTR, DG & COST This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Check Out Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Probability to Beat Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Street Is Mixed After Dollar Tree’s Q1 – Benzinga” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Lags Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd holds 108,895 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd reported 221,218 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated Inc owns 4.39 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Whittier Company Of Nevada reported 2,193 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Company invested 0.09% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 16,200 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Css Limited Liability Co Il has invested 4.6% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Lenox Wealth Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 5,755 shares. Sei Invs Co holds 14,740 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 0.01% or 176,835 shares in its portfolio. Financial Advantage reported 98,883 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 682,786 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Mgmt Corporation has 0.09% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 957,061 shares. 158 were reported by Cwm Ltd.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $12.40 million activity.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Foxbusiness.com with their article: “Why Coty Stock Rose 14% Last Month – Fox Business” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bill Miller Boosts Avon, Coty Stocks – Benzinga” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy at Least Yielding 3% – Investorplace.com” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Coty Inc (COTY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.