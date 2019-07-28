Coty (COTY) Position Lifted by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale; Holowesko Partners LTD Increases Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 28,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,440 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 177,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 2.89 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Coty Inc expected to post earnings of 12 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Coty Inc Rtgs Unchanged By Tranche Changes; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.17 million, up from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55M shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 29/03/2018 – Trump is not going to go after big tech, says Wells Fargo analyst; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle CFPB, OCC Probes (Video); 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Seritage Growth Properties; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – Evaluating Wells Fargo’s ‘Nice’ Behavior — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 38,441 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Montag A And accumulated 35,593 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Glenview Bankshares Dept holds 0.18% or 8,759 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Carlson Mngmt has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 181,177 were accumulated by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com. Icon Advisers Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Advisory Alpha Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1,832 shares. Synovus has invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Martin Inc Tn has invested 0.53% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 2.99 million shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Stockton stated it has 9,872 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Sigma Investment Counselors accumulated 4,310 shares. 1,440 were reported by Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 108,810 shares.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 53,700 shares to 178,500 shares, valued at $29.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 166,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo’s Asset Sale: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on April 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Beyond Meat Will Not Save Blue Apron – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buying Season For A Wells Fargo Preferred – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coty: Turnaround Plan Lacks Vigor – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Coty Inc (COTY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Coty Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4,418 shares to 1,845 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,377 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).