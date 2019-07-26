Coty (COTY) Market Valuation Rose While Soros Fund Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.38 Million; Red Hat (RHT) Stock Price Rose While York Capital Management Global Advisors Boosted Stake by $27.68 Million

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 56.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 152,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 422,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.17M, up from 270,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 3.96 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Terms For Settling Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Red Hat Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 4,132 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com accumulated 19,000 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp owns 53,100 shares. Captrust Fincl owns 495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granite Inv Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,465 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Vanguard holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 18.28M shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 3,856 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Com Ltd Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Aperio Llc holds 115,072 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 982,243 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Capital Counsel Ltd Ny holds 605,396 shares. Reilly Advsr Lc reported 0% stake.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 18,098 shares to 393,901 shares, valued at $63.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextdecade Corp by 618,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57.87 million shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Ab accumulated 0.01% or 337,852 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 11,277 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 797,596 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.02% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 87,691 shares. Ruffer Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 181,833 shares. Savant Lc holds 16,400 shares. Bb&T Lc holds 65,151 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc accumulated 31.89 million shares. Mackenzie Corp invested in 10.97 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 9.67 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications has 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 32,502 shares. Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited reported 97,189 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 56,107 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 60,094 shares.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Coty (COTY) said in talks to buy a majority stake in Kylie Jenner cosmetics – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Coty Inc. Investors (COTY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.25M shares to 4.21 million shares, valued at $23.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 725,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).