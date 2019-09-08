Coty (COTY) Market Valuation Rose While Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding; Community Bank Of Raymore Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $1.77 Million

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 6.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 408,910 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 6.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 4.76 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – DYNAMO REDUCED PX, COTY, KHC, BUD, MELI IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC COTY.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Coty Inc Rtgs Unchanged By Tranche Changes; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MLN INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 192,321 shares to 3.78 million shares, valued at $13.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 251,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO).

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $58.15 million for 31.31 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.68 million activity. Singer Robert S bought 35,000 shares worth $325,962. 50,000 shares valued at $476,380 were bought by Goudet Olivier on Friday, August 30. Laubies Pierre also bought $2.50 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.