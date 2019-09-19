Coty (COTY) Holder Strs Ohio Has Cut Position; First Merchants Trimmed Its Stake in Halliburton Company Com (HAL) by $592,812 as Valuation Declined

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Halliburton Company Com (HAL) by 61.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 26,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 17,138 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $389,000, down from 44,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 9.70M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 71.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 60,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 23,768 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318,000, down from 83,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 2.84M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 08/03/2018 Coty Is Said to Plan $7 Billion Debt Refinancing to Lower Costs; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MLN INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC COTY.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 15/05/2018 – DYNAMO REDUCED PX, COTY, KHC, BUD, MELI IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 2.85M shares. Kistler holds 0.03% or 2,883 shares. 46,937 are held by Sigma Planning Corporation. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 19,409 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 92,441 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs holds 838,615 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Argyle Mngmt reported 53,900 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 2.31M are held by Eaton Vance Management. 9,331 were accumulated by Diligent Limited Liability Corporation. 182,991 are owned by British Columbia Mngmt Corp. Zeke Cap Advsr Llc holds 0.04% or 17,054 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Management Lc holds 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 1,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund accumulated 18,226 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0% or 10,405 shares.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $154,800 activity.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc Npv Com by 6,117 shares to 12,397 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 4,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,726 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P 500 Etf Spdr (SPY).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09M for 14.14 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 21,281 shares to 57,575 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO) by 23,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $27.74 million activity. HARF PETER bought 1.05 million shares worth $9.98 million. On Thursday, September 5 Hughes Fiona bought $2.06 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 210,000 shares. Goudet Olivier also bought $476,380 worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares. Another trade for 262,000 shares valued at $2.50M was bought by Laubies Pierre.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.34M for 32.09 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 15,233 shares or 0% of the stock. Next Gp, a Texas-based fund reported 44 shares. 61,660 were reported by Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia. 751,630 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. 12,950 are held by Raymond James Fincl Advsr. Weiss Multi holds 0.06% or 175,000 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 102,569 shares or 0% of the stock. Adage Capital Prns Gp Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 356,144 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Aperio Grp Lc has 0.02% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Bessemer Gru has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Swiss Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 981,429 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% or 3.71M shares. Principal Fin Grp Incorporated invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).