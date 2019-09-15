Coty (COTY) Holder Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake; Halbert Hargrove Russell Has Increased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $724,660; Market Value Declined

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 158.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,535 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 33,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 154,869 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, down from 188,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 2.26M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q NET REV. $2.22B, EST. $2.17B; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MLN INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.34M for 33.31 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $27.74 million activity. HARF PETER also bought $9.98M worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Friday, August 30. 35,000 shares were bought by Singer Robert S, worth $325,962 on Friday, August 30. 262,000 shares were bought by Laubies Pierre, worth $2.50M. On Friday, August 30 the insider Goudet Olivier bought $476,380.

