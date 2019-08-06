Coty (COTY) Holder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $66.01 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Wbi Investments Lowered Block H & R (HRB) Position by $482,379; Stock Value Rose

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 20,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 57,930 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 78,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 489,426 shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 14/05/2018 – RENX: BREAKING:H&R REIT to sell 63 U.S. retail properties for $633M US. Will focus on developing Lantower Residential po… htt; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 15/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA CONFIRMS SOLID PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – IRS more likely to question returns than taxpayers think; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Rev $488.4M; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – HAVE RECEIVED FINAL ORDER FROM COURT APPROVING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AMENDED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION OF TRUSTS

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 6.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 408,910 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 6.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 1.52M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY); 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 382,861 shares to 482,975 shares, valued at $22.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 16,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 48,647 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pnc Svcs Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 58,206 shares. Citigroup holds 358,930 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Macquarie Ltd holds 0% or 3,800 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh reported 0.34% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Hartford Investment Management reported 108,245 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech owns 1.15 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs stated it has 1,050 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 18,268 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% or 118,905 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Jane Street Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Company invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Scotia Cap accumulated 72,322 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.18% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 136,942 shares.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual earnings per share reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “H&R Block data shows taxes down 25 percent due to TCJA impact – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Services Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “H&R Block Falls After Goldman Sachs Downgrades Stock To Sell – Benzinga” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of H&R Block’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “H&R Block announces upfront, transparent prices for all tax prep – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BARJO LAW INVESTOR ALERT: Barbuto & Johansson, PA Advises TUSK, TEVA, COTY and NOAH Shareholders of Class Action Lawsuits and Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Coty Inc. Investors (COTY) – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Coty Stock Lost 19% in July – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Coty (COTY) Said Considering Divestitures as Part of Turnaround, Looks to Shed $500M-$1B in Assets – WWD – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coty +20% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 245,324 shares to 4.64M shares, valued at $38.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 26,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $120.16 million for 15.91 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.