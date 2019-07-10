Coty (COTY) Holder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $66.01 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Alpine Investment Management Lifted by $837.90 Million Its Stake

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10278.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 93.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 94.01M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928.64 million, up from 905,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 8.34 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES MARK LEUNG AS CEO OF CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Chase and Jaguar Land Rover Renew Private Label Agreement; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP – J P MORGAN CHASE & CO DISPOSES STAKE IN CO, ENTIRE BENEFICIAL INTEREST NOW AMOUNTS TO 9.47 PCT FROM 11.40 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD; 19/04/2018 – HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC HOCM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 10/05/2018 – China receives JPMorgan application to set up JV brokerage; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 10/04/2018 – AVANGRID INC AGR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE NET INTEREST INCOME TO BE $54 BLN – $55 BLN; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 6.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 408,910 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 6.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 4.24M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 07/05/2018 – Coty Inc expected to post earnings of 12 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Contrarius Investment Management has 0.25% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Parkside Bancorp & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Prudential Plc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0.02% or 23,057 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Trading Lc has 1.51% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). 108,895 were accumulated by Malaga Cove Ltd Llc. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 797,596 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc owns 10,300 shares. Huntington Natl Bank owns 15,233 shares. Amalgamated Bank invested in 58,326 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comm National Bank has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 87,691 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 1.55M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 261,290 shares. Gam Holding Ag invested in 0.17% or 356,705 shares.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $12.40 million activity.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “(COTY) Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation of Securities Claims Against Coty Inc. – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – benzinga.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Coty Inc. Investors (COTY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 2.32 million shares to 11.01M shares, valued at $31.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $120.23M for 17.66 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc holds 14,763 shares. Sns Financial Gp Ltd Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,663 shares. Continental Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 44,766 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Huber Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 244,090 shares or 2.62% of the stock. Qvt Limited Partnership reported 1.01% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 338,564 shares. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 15,750 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.28M shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corp holds 2,373 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Pggm Invs reported 1.27 million shares stake. Hexavest Incorporated reported 1.58 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.57% or 38.03 million shares in its portfolio. Haverford Trust has invested 2.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 50,755 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Loeb Prtnrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jared Laskowitz – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Whatâ€™s Good Can Sometimes Be Bad – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.