Coty (COTY) Gets BidaskScore Higher Rating; Caxton Associates LP Trimmed Its Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stake

In a a research note sent to clients and investors on 27 September, BidaskScore upped shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) to a “Hold” rating.

Caxton Associates Lp decreased Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) stake by 67.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caxton Associates Lp sold 31,872 shares as Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Caxton Associates Lp holds 15,535 shares with $606,000 value, down from 47,407 last quarter. Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc now has $8.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 604,672 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI)

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $27.74 million activity. $9.98M worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was bought by HARF PETER on Friday, August 30. 35,000 shares were bought by Singer Robert S, worth $325,962. The insider Goudet Olivier bought 50,000 shares worth $476,380. The insider Hughes Fiona bought 210,000 shares worth $2.06 million. The insider Laubies Pierre bought $2.50 million.

Among 6 analysts covering Coty (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Coty has $1700 highest and $900 lowest target. $11.36’s average target is 9.65% above currents $10.36 stock price. Coty had 12 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 30 by DA Davidson. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 2 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, August 29. Bank of America maintained Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Thursday, August 29 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Thursday, August 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.81 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold Coty Inc. shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 13,539 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 1,970 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P stated it has 186,234 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability reported 278,776 shares stake. Aperio Gp Ltd reported 442,137 shares. 45,743 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny. Moreover, Sun Life has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Victory Mngmt holds 4,310 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Atria Lc reported 16,198 shares. British Columbia Corporation reported 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 3,000 shares. Moreover, Captrust Fincl has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 487 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 12,233 shares.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.33M for 32.38 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 2.35M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC COTY.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q NET REV. $2.22B, EST. $2.17B

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coty +2% after insider buying action – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coty’s Q4 results in-line with guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Coty Stock Lost 13% in August – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Coty Inc. Announces the Addition of Pierre Denis and Beatrice Ballini to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coty and Younique to part ways – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Caxton Associates Lp increased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 8,790 shares to 25,136 valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2. It also upped Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) stake by 350,000 shares and now owns 700,000 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) was raised too.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity. $187,850 worth of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares were bought by Demchyk Matthew.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.19 million for 11.64 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.