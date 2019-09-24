Coty Cl A (COTY) Valuation Rose While Paloma Partners Management Company Cut Its Holding; As Rpm Intl (RPM) Market Value Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.40 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 70.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 22,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 9,779 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $598,000, down from 32,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $67.27. About 195,304 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Coty Inc Cl A (COTY) by 73.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 66,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 24,086 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $323,000, down from 90,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Coty Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 1.71 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Coty Inc Rtgs Unchanged By Tranche Changes; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coty’s Q4 results in-line with guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coty +2% after insider buying action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tiffany & Co. Announces Tiffany & Love, the New Fragrances for Him and for Her – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Coty And Sunrun – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $5.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co A by 110,975 shares to 180,964 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemours Co The by 54,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (Put) (NYSE:APA).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $27.74 million activity. Shares for $476,380 were bought by Goudet Olivier on Friday, August 30. Laubies Pierre also bought $2.50 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Friday, August 30. $9.98 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was bought by HARF PETER on Friday, August 30. 35,000 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares with value of $325,962 were bought by Singer Robert S.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.33 million for 32.59 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Company holds 12,233 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 236 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Utah Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Glenmede Trust Company Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 940 shares. Pnc Financial Gru holds 66,617 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company stated it has 113,433 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 433,378 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc reported 368 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Paloma Management Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Pinebridge Invs Lp invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Co Savings Bank owns 21,044 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,087 shares to 51,730 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 19% Return On Equity, Is RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RPM Announces Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for Fiscal 2020 First-Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.