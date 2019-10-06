Coty Cl A (COTY) Holder American International Group Lowered Its Position; Bowling Portfolio Management Increased Its Steel Dynamics (STLD) Position by $1.58 Million

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 66.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 52,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 131,953 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, up from 79,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.67. About 1.01M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – DEMAND FOR RECYCLED FERROUS MATERIAL FROM DOMESTIC STEEL SECTOR INCREASED IN QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – “BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR”; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 17/04/2018 – CSN MAY SELL U.S. PLANT TO STEEL DYNAMICS FOR $250M: ESTADO; 25/04/2018 – AMM: Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderugica Nacional (CSN) might look to sell its operations in the U.S. to Steel Dynamics…; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – BELIEVES PRICING MOMENTUM AND IMPROVING STEEL CONSUMPTION WILL CONTINUE DURING YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Coty Inc Cl A (COTY) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 36,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 123,567 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66 million, down from 159,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Coty Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 1.85M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber

Since May 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $583,534 activity. Shares for $51,160 were bought by RINN RUSSELL B. The insider Pushis Glenn bought 5,740 shares worth $149,986. $247,238 worth of stock was bought by Alvarez Miguel on Friday, September 6.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $611.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 8,074 shares to 31,728 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terraform Power Inc by 58,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,806 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold STLD shares while 137 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 167.19 million shares or 3.31% less from 172.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Zebra Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.29% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 18,641 shares. Moreover, Principal Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 200,000 shares. Waverton Mgmt Limited stated it has 22,516 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank owns 44,802 shares. Innovations Llc reported 6,626 shares. Regal Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Hartford Invest has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc accumulated 158,572 shares or 0% of the stock. 335,852 were accumulated by Susquehanna Gp Llp. 62,413 are owned by Monarch Capital Mngmt. First Allied Advisory Services Inc has invested 0.02% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Penn Capital Inc invested in 0.06% or 20,221 shares.

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Steel Dynamics slips after Q2 miss; chooses Texas for new $1.9B mill – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Steel Dynamics issues downside Q3 earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Steel Dynamics sees below-consensus Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Strong Demand to Aid Steel Dynamics’ (STLD) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on October 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $59.22 million for 32.28 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 5,291 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Limited has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 180 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 86,951 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 15,100 shares stake. American Int Gp, New York-based fund reported 123,567 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.01% or 42,371 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 154,869 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 911,478 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 175,000 were reported by Weiss Multi. Citigroup Inc holds 629,289 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Lc reported 4.31 million shares. State Street owns 16.44M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 454,299 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 1,970 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 1.34 million shares.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coty sets turnaround plan – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Coty Stock Lost 67% Last Year – The Motley Fool” published on January 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Coty, LyondellBasell, PVH – Benzinga” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 7,061 shares to 30,591 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 2,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).