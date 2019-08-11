Coty (Call) (COTY) Holder Jane Street Group Raised Its Stake by $10.80 Million; Comerica Bank Lowered Holding in Chevron (CVX) by $8.12 Million as Share Price Rose

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Coty Inc (Call) (COTY) by 269.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 982,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 363,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 2.29M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY); 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 64,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 634,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.65M, down from 699,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (Put) (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 163,200 shares to 33,100 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (Put) (NYSE:RL) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,200 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EXPD).

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Coty Inc. Investors (COTY) – Business Wire” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Coty Inc (COTY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coty: Turnaround Plan Lacks Vigor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The S&P 500’s Hottest Stock, Coty, May Be Running Out Of Steam – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $12.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 85,554 were accumulated by Norinchukin Natl Bank The. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg stated it has 1.77 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 519,082 are owned by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Amp Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Empyrean Capital Partners Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 4.50 million shares. British Columbia Mgmt holds 957,061 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 5.67 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company accumulated 520,795 shares. Strs Ohio holds 83,870 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 17,301 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Com invested in 8,544 shares. 924,427 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Company Mn. Lpl Ltd Llc has 31,019 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Laurion Capital LP holds 0.22% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 1.40M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gibson Capital Ltd has invested 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Com invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Navellier Associate stated it has 8,316 shares. 28,654 are owned by Grimes And Company. Chase Counsel Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,492 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset holds 6,700 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 0.82% or 19,964 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Company invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bankshares Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 25.21M shares. Staley Capital Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 288,569 shares. The New York-based Valicenti Advisory Serv has invested 1.45% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 34,731 were reported by Security Natl Trust Company. Peoples Finance Ser invested in 22,714 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Pettee Invsts reported 20,904 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 5,407 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.