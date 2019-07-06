Cott Que (COT) Valuation Declined While Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.58 Million; As Omnicell Com (OMCL) Valuation Rose, Timpani Capital Management Has Cut Position

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (OMCL) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 4,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,105 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, down from 38,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.28. About 227,184 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 526,454 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.46 million activity. The insider STANBROOK STEVEN P bought 13,500 shares worth $199,395. Harrington Thomas bought 33,560 shares worth $499,004.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd accumulated 59,265 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 1.56M shares. Tudor Corp Et Al reported 15,169 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Millennium Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 1.18M are owned by Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Nj. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Prudential Public Limited Co holds 1.05M shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv owns 0.33% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 31,965 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Teton reported 110,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.37% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 7.62 million shares. Sei Invests Co holds 49,753 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 145,000 shares to 645,000 shares, valued at $27.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37M for 45.89 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9,382 shares to 16,113 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 31,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Playags.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $932,974 activity. JOHNSTON DAN S also sold $571,170 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) on Monday, January 14. 2,509 shares were sold by Taborga Jorge R., worth $161,237 on Friday, February 1.