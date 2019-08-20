Cott Que (COT) Stock Price Declined While Lodge Hill Capital Lowered Position by $1.75 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Segment Wealth Management Has Boosted Stake

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 7,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 137,686 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, up from 130,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 9.88M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 248,008 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, down from 373,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 231,795 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 377,256 were reported by Federated Pa. Brinker has 57,253 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 43,795 shares. Cap Fund has 63,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Management owns 552,139 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Shell Asset reported 11,031 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 282,400 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 190,614 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis LP has invested 0.03% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Nj invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 299,219 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Vanguard has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Ancora Advsr, Us-based fund reported 393,228 shares. Marathon Prtn Equity Lc has 392,500 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 51,500 shares to 196,869 shares, valued at $9.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. On Tuesday, February 26 STANBROOK STEVEN P bought $199,395 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 13,500 shares. The insider Harrington Thomas bought $499,004.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,264 shares to 102,118 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,677 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.