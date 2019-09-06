Cott Que (COT) Stock Declined While Lodge Hill Capital Cut Position; Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Shareholder 683 Capital Management Lifted Stake

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) by 29.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 406,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.76% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25 million, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.27M market cap company. The stock increased 9.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 224,996 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 19.41% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALDX); 01/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Presents Dry Eye Disease Phase 2a Clinical Trial Results at the Association for Research in Vision and Oph; 28/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Aldeyra Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.43; 10/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Appoints David McMullin as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Allergic Conjunctivitis Phase 3 Clinical Trial; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Per Shr $1.40; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $42.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 248,008 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 373,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 1.23M shares traded or 26.35% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V (Put) by 100,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trivago N V by 2.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.06 per share. COT’s profit will be $21.56M for 20.22 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 433.33% EPS growth.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 84,940 shares to 162,255 shares, valued at $38.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).