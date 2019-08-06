Cott Que (COT) Stock Declined While Banbury Partners Has Cut Its Position by $2.99 Million; Old West Investment Management Holding in Tesla Motors (Put) (TSLA) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 244,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 427,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.69M, down from 672,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $230.04. About 5.23 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 29/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN NO ACCIDENTS OR INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH ISSUE; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs says electric car company Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk: Starting SpaceX and Tesla were ‘the dumbest things to do’; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TESLA TARGETING NOVEMBER 2019 FOR MODEL Y U.S. PRODUCTION START; 14/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Barrier to entry: China’s restrictions on U.S. imports; 26/03/2018 – Traders are betting heavily against Tesla’s junk bonds; 16/04/2018 – TSLA: “An investigation by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting found that Tesla has failed to report some of its serious injuries on legally mandated reports, making the company’s injury numbers look better than they actually are; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Auto Safety Agency Probing Utah Crash of Tesla on Autopilot; 22/05/2018 – Tesla’s Model 3 Sedan May Get a Consumer Reports Nod After All; 12/04/2018 – PERSON FAMILIAR SAYS NTSB INFORMED TESLA WEDNESDAY

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 213,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 947,631 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs reported 4 shares. First Allied Advisory accumulated 7,118 shares. Hhr Asset Lc invested in 134,790 shares or 2.59% of the stock. Principal Grp has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 1,680 were reported by Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Blackrock holds 0.08% or 6.42 million shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Assocs Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 480,372 shares. 3,657 were reported by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd. Fil Limited accumulated 239,213 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Garde Cap Incorporated invested in 1,756 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Tru LP stated it has 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Cls Investments Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Westpac Bk Corporation invested in 9,110 shares.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min by 18,502 shares to 33,317 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colony Capital Inc by 193,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $25.23 million activity. On Monday, July 29 DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam accumulated 308,904 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 38,122 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 1.25 million shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 15,169 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 248,008 were reported by Lodge Hill Cap. Dupont Management owns 43,795 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 743 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 912,652 shares. North Point Managers Oh invested in 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.48% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 903,508 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,146 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 5,657 shares.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 11,295 shares to 109,448 shares, valued at $21.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.46 million activity. STANBROOK STEVEN P had bought 13,500 shares worth $199,395 on Tuesday, February 26. Harrington Thomas had bought 33,560 shares worth $499,004.

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. COT’s profit will be $8.15M for 51.79 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.86% EPS growth.