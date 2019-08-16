Cott Que (COT) Shareholder P2 Capital Partners Raised Holding; As Philip Morris Int (PM) Stock Price Declined, Troy Asset Management LTD Boosted Holding

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 4.79 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.03M, up from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 965,300 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Int (PM) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 43,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.63 million, up from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 3.70 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. $764,701 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) was bought by Hinson Charles R. on Tuesday, February 26. Another trade for 33,560 shares valued at $499,004 was bought by Harrington Thomas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 1.25M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc invested in 38,122 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Jcic Asset Mngmt invested in 505,938 shares or 2.94% of the stock. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Fmr Limited Co has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Wexford Limited Partnership reported 400,000 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 5,912 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 308,904 were reported by Tobam. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 912,652 shares in its portfolio. Lodge Hill Capital Ltd reported 248,008 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt owns 240,290 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Ab owns 211,600 shares. Marathon Prns Equity Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.54% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $30.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cott Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cott Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cott Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Paloma Ptnrs Co reported 25,826 shares. Utd Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 113,412 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. White Elm Ltd Com stated it has 110,900 shares. Advisory Network Llc owns 47,123 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lmr Llp holds 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 36,925 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2.96 million shares. Arrow Fincl holds 8,733 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Financial, Missouri-based fund reported 5,895 shares. 62,100 were accumulated by Oldfield Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tradewinds Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 1,473 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp holds 0.24% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 2.74 million shares. Alpha Windward Ltd holds 0.04% or 684 shares.