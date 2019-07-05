Cott Que (COT) Shareholder Marathon Partners Equity Management Lifted Position by $1.58 Million; Overbrook Management Has Lifted Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position by $350,231

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 495,537 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 50,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 347,366 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 297,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 334,456 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Incorporated stated it has 70,401 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% or 252,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited has invested 0.07% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 190,614 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Citigroup accumulated 35,850 shares. British Columbia Inv has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0.05% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 168 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 1.38 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Cibc World Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 9,283 shares.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 145,000 shares to 645,000 shares, valued at $27.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.