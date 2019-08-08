Cott Que (COT) Shareholder Banbury Partners Cut Position by $2.99 Million as Market Value Declined; As Transcanada (TRP) Valuation Rose, Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Upped by $303,776 Its Stake

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 213,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92M, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 1.73M shares traded or 58.77% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 6,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 226,909 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.20 million, up from 220,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 2.17M shares traded or 64.02% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – CONTINUE TO ADVANCE MORE THAN $20 BLN OF MEDIUM TO LONGER-TERM PROJECTS INCLUDING KEYSTONE XL, COASTAL GASLINK; 13/04/2018 – TransCanada Launches Open Season for Marketlink; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMP EBITDA C$2.07B, EST. C$2.02B; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO – EXPECTS COMPARABLE EBITDA TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BILLION IN 2020 – CEO AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SUNDRE CROSSOVER PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN CENTRAL ALBERTA; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS C$0.98, EST. C$0.85; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – INCREASE IN OVERALL COMPARABLE EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCREASED DUE TO HIGHER VOLUMES ON KEYSTONE PIPELINE SYSTEM, AMONG OTHERS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS LNG CANADA PROJECT LOOKING VERY POSITIVE, STILL SEES FID IN FALL

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 306,451 shares to 768,407 shares, valued at $66.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Continues to Look Like an Excellent Buy – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Oil Market Update: H1 2019 in Review – Investing News Network” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.ca published: “The 2 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now | The – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Attention Boomers: 3 Stocks to Boost Your Pension Income – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Are Book-Value Bargains – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 70,401 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 382,220 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited stated it has 80,447 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Assocs reported 71,512 shares. Tobam holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 308,904 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 15,551 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 62,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc reported 0.14% stake. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Moreover, Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 41,951 shares. Td Asset Management Inc holds 936,651 shares. Swiss Bancshares invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 19,749 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 1.80 million shares.