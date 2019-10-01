Cott Que (COT) Share Value Declined While P2 Capital Partners Has Increased Stake; Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Holding in Berkley W R (WRB) Has Boosted as Stock Value Rose

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 561,236 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 729,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 5.52 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.73 million, up from 4.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 462,940 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold COT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 81.58 million shares or 11.94% less from 92.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation owns 0.42% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 35,323 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 13,020 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 79,348 shares. The New York-based Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 51,873 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 81,804 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,762 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Loomis Sayles Co LP stated it has 1.78 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0% or 47,154 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated accumulated 20,884 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 1.37M shares. 491,805 were reported by Cibc World Mkts Incorporated. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

