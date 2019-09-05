Cott Que (COT) Position Maintained by Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc; As Ringcentral (RNG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $27.71 Million

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 594,571 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 258,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.27 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $139.89. About 326,831 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 600,000 shares to 862,500 shares, valued at $30.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cott names former GNC executive its new global chief information officer – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cott Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation accumulated 84,275 shares. 29,372 were accumulated by Symons Cap Incorporated. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 1.38M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 845,806 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tobam stated it has 0.23% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 240,290 shares. 190 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Mngmt L P. First Mercantile Tru owns 0.04% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 12,521 shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 57,253 shares. Cibc World, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 485,119 shares. Citigroup holds 35,850 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gp owns 16,647 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,146 shares. Cipher Lp owns 0.02% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 18,569 shares.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 927,956 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $285.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 1.34 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.