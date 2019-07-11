Cott Que (COT) Position Held by Palisade Capital Management Llc; Lyon Street Capital Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Has Decreased by $4.13 Million as Stock Price Rose

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 76.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 510,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23 million, up from 669,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 870,111 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 80.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 72,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 90,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 770,525 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Costco Wholesale, Foot Locker, Cott, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, BlackRock Capital Investment, and MGP Ingredients â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Insider Buys Of The Week: Cott, Hain Celestial, Kinder Morgan – Benzinga” published on March 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cott Announces the Sale of its Soft Drink Concentrate Production Business and RCI International Division to Refresco in an All-Cash Transaction – PRNewswire” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Beverage sector on watch after M&A development – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. Hinson Charles R. bought $764,701 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) on Tuesday, February 26. Harrington Thomas bought 33,560 shares worth $499,004.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 1.91 million shares. Cidel Asset Incorporated has invested 1.47% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Cipher Cap Lp has invested 0.02% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 505,938 shares. Bogle Mgmt LP De stated it has 362,001 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Trexquant Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 22,656 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership stated it has 31,255 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 3.44 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Company Nj holds 0.55% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Gluskin Sheff & Assocs owns 71,512 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Street owns 206,836 shares. Jane Street Grp reported 41,951 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru owns 12,521 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 136,126 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $36.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC) by 38,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,500 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern owns 410,417 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 27,910 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 59,748 shares. Howe Rusling Inc reported 0% stake. Gotham Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 13,359 shares in its portfolio. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 575,100 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Timucuan Asset Fl owns 1.49 million shares or 5.73% of their US portfolio. Element Cap Management Limited Liability holds 4,250 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,856 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 24,789 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 12,005 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc invested in 0% or 52 shares. Hbk LP stated it has 278,124 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0% or 39,716 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.12M for 28.67 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.