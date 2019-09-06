Cott Que (COT) Position Has Upped by P2 Capital Partners Llc; Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Stock Value Declined While Melvin Capital Management LP Has Cut by $2.45 Million Its Stake

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 20,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 975,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.34 million, down from 995,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 1.37 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – STEPHEN A. WYNN’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $34.5 MLN; 08/03/2018 – WYNN – AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR ARUZE USA NOT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR RIGHTS UNDER STOCKHOLDERS AGREEMENT; 30/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN: WYNN BOSTON HARBOR HAS SIG STRATEGIC IMPORTANCE; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Isn’t in the Clear Yet — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to pay Universal Entertainment $2.6 billion to settle litigation: Dow Jones, citing; 24/04/2018 – WYNN MACAU LTD – QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF CO $227.1 MLN VS $103.6 MLN; 02/05/2018 – WYNN SAYS ANNUAL MEETING DELAY NOT IN HOLDERS BEST INTEREST; 09/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS NAMES CORRINE CLEMENT VP, CULTURE-COMMUNITY; 16/04/2018 – STEVE WYNN: RESOLVED ALL OUTSTANDING LEGAL ISSUES W/FORMER WIFE; 16/03/2018 – Casino mogul Steve Wynn may sell his stake in Wynn Resorts

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 4.79M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.03 million, up from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 1.17 million shares traded or 20.17% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.00 million activity.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cott Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cott Corporation (COT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cott Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gluskin Sheff And Associate Inc owns 0.06% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 71,512 shares. Mackenzie Financial owns 430,486 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.02% stake. Marathon Prtnrs Equity Management Limited Liability has 392,500 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 903,508 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 35,850 shares. Pennsylvania-based Symons Mngmt Inc has invested 0.18% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Philadelphia Tru Communications, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,100 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). North Point Portfolio Managers Oh accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 743 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cap Fund reported 63,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 1.38M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Natixis Lp reported 242,244 shares stake.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 224,573 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $51.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 8.85 million shares to 12.83 million shares, valued at $337.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V by 1.22 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: WYNN, TSN – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: EXR, WYNN – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.