Cott Que (COT) Holding Maintained by Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc; As Pcm (PCMI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Lowered by $5.30 Million Its Position

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.98M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 46,251 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 259,722 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 76,860 shares to 367,584 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 19,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK).

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 57,500 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. 33,560 Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) shares with value of $499,004 were bought by Harrington Thomas. $764,701 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) was bought by Hinson Charles R. on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 430,486 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Victory Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.48 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Company owns 12,521 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 903,508 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 1.80M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.33% or 31,965 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 15,795 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Nordea Investment Mgmt, Sweden-based fund reported 211,600 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 105,542 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc reported 20,269 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested in 0.02% or 250,657 shares.

