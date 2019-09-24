Cott Que (COT) Holder P2 Capital Partners Has Raised Its Stake by $9.48 Million; Horrell Capital Management Has Decreased Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position by $743,300; Stock Price Rose

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 98.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 14,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 15,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 3.55 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 729,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 5.52M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.73M, up from 4.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 380,880 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold COT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 81.58 million shares or 11.94% less from 92.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Co Nj holds 0.5% or 1.21 million shares. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 491,805 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Mngmt has invested 2.79% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.26% or 300,862 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 350,600 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 81,804 are held by Manufacturers Life Comm The. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0% or 3.57 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 205,760 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 111,695 shares stake. Dupont Capital Corp holds 31,208 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bogle Inv Management Ltd Partnership De accumulated 0.47% or 446,035 shares. Maplelane Capital Lc reported 0.48% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 26,031 shares.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cott Corporation (COT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cott Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cott Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $205.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14,395 shares to 50,321 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NYSE:NOK) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR).

More recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bank signs data aggregator agreements – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullinan Associate Inc has 193,862 shares. Hightower Lc reported 403,409 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.74% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 20,712 shares. Somerset Tru owns 25,690 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gru Ltd has invested 0.05% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 483,000 shares stake. Zebra Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 6,987 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Farmers Tru holds 70,926 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 0.05% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hm Mgmt Llc invested in 0.32% or 9,834 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation owns 29,664 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 4,770 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sunbelt Secs owns 5,994 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Mai Cap Management stated it has 35,196 shares.