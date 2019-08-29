Cott Que (COT) Holder P2 Capital Partners Has Increased Its Stake; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Aviance Capital Partners Has Lowered Position by $1.13 Million

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 22.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 5,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 20,501 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, down from 26,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $206.63. About 1.55M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 4.79M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.03 million, up from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.12. About 432,472 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $30.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 252,000 shares. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 34,950 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co invested in 168 shares. Brinker Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 57,253 shares. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Llc has 0.29% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 299,219 shares. 75,700 are held by Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 35,850 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 4.19M shares. Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 18,569 shares. Td Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 936,651 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 6.60M shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership owns 22,656 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 2.52 million shares.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cott Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cott Corporation (COT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cott Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,459 are owned by Mackenzie Fin Corporation. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 11,541 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Seizert Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 265,677 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants accumulated 5,909 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Columbia Asset reported 28,313 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership reported 0.5% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ssi Invest Management reported 2,153 shares stake. Ckw Financial Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 100 shares. Moreover, Verity Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.55% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 36,380 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Commerce Ltd reported 44,318 shares. Psagot Invest House invested in 0.21% or 25,561 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 232,040 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc accumulated 17,158 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 7,890 were accumulated by Koshinski Asset Mngmt.