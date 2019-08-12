Cott Que (COT) Holder Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Upped Holding by $1.58 Million; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holder Wunderlich Securities Has Trimmed Position by $456,688

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $12.3. About 590,666 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 28,543 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 18,665 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299,000, down from 47,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 277,489 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Pcj Counsel holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 59,265 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 299,219 shares. 33,956 are held by Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,169 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 168 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has 282,400 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 21,642 shares. Bogle Mgmt Lp De holds 0.4% or 362,001 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability accumulated 441,172 shares. Symons Capital Management invested in 29,372 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 38,122 shares. Cidel Asset Management reported 1.85M shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co Nj has invested 0.55% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. On Tuesday, February 26 Hinson Charles R. bought $764,701 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 51,405 shares. 13,500 shares were bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P, worth $199,395.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cott to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cott Corporation (COT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 600,000 shares to 862,500 shares, valued at $30.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability invested 1.3% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Fiduciary holds 16,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 125,956 are owned by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 26,026 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr invested 0.09% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company accumulated 5,753 shares. L And S Advsr Incorporated holds 75,238 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Smith Moore & has invested 0.04% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Monetary Management Group Incorporated Inc owns 0.2% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 31,200 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 808 shares stake. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 18,227 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 6.35M shares in its portfolio. 448,321 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $305,234 was made by Baker James C on Friday, June 28.