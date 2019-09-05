Cott Que (COT) Holder Lodge Hill Capital Trimmed Position by $1.75 Million; As Altria Group (MO) Share Price Declined, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Increased by $34.09 Million Its Position

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 248,008 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 373,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 585,654 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 35.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 598,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.09M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 7.83 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA investigates reports of seizures after vaping – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Altria Stock: Give Me Dividends and Give Me Death – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open 08/27: (CAL) (JILL) (MO) Higher (SJM) (PM) (RRGB) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: Long-Term Investments Just As Attractive As Current Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4.95 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Rampart Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 25,403 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1,440 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc holds 0.6% or 309,234 shares. 11,644 were accumulated by Summit Fin Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 626,149 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Pa has invested 2.74% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Jnba Fin Advsr owns 225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 18,094 shares. 19,620 are held by Noesis Cap Mangement Corp. Midas Mngmt reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 156,695 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 1.40M shares.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 13,000 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $36.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR).

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,570 shares to 88,325 shares, valued at $15.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Matls Inc by 165,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cott Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cott names former GNC executive its new global chief information officer – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.