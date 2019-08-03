Cott Que (COT) Holder Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Declined; K12 (LRN) Valuation Declined While Systematic Financial Management LP Lowered Holding by $2.09 Million

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in K12 Inc. (LRN) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 61,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The institutional investor held 244,853 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, down from 306,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in K12 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 237,927 shares traded or 7.53% up from the average. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 24/05/2018 – K12 Launches Statewide Career Technical Education Online Public School in Oregon; 13/03/2018 – Insight School of Indiana Now Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 13/03/2018 – Washington Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2018-19 School Year; 29/05/2018 – Nevada Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 24/04/2018 – K12 INC LRN.N – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $906 MILLION TO $912 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – Fuel Education’s Stride and Summit Math Adaptive Solutions Win BESSIE Award; 14/05/2018 – Insight School of Oklahoma to Hold In-Person Graduation Ceremony; 24/05/2018 – K12 Takes Tuition-Free Online Public Schools on the Road this Summer with `The K12 Public School at Home Tour’; 10/04/2018 – Admired High School Principal Joins CMS Technology Partners K12 Education Division; 04/04/2018 – Hill House Passport Academy Charter School Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 248,008 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 373,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 511,376 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Prudential Plc reported 1.05 million shares. First Mercantile Trust has 12,521 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 441,172 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The invested 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Palisade Management Lc Nj stated it has 1.18M shares. 43 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Com. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 151,157 shares. Kings Point Cap Management accumulated 86,053 shares. 63,700 were accumulated by Cap Fund. Symons Cap Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,372 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,535 shares or 0.01% of the stock. P2 Ptnrs Limited Com holds 5.82% or 4.79 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,146 shares.

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. COT’s profit will be $8.19 million for 53.25 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.86% EPS growth.

More important recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Cott Corp.: Brewing Up More Divestiture Synergies Than Promised – Seeking Alpha”, Twst.com published: “Cott Corporation: Cott Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) was released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Bargain Hunters: 2 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. On Tuesday, February 26 Hinson Charles R. bought $764,701 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 51,405 shares. On Tuesday, February 26 Harrington Thomas bought $499,004 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 33,560 shares.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 51,500 shares to 196,869 shares, valued at $9.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Matls Inc by 165,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 24,235 shares to 91,280 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 21,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Insteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Analysts await K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 86.96% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.23 per share. LRN’s profit will be $1.21M for 237.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by K12 Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining K12 Inc.â€™s (NYSE:LRN) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Insight Academy of Arizona Students Begin New Year of New Opportunities – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 30, 2019, Tucson.com published: “Arizona Virtual Academy Set to Begin New School Year August 7 – Arizona Daily Star” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “K12 Inc. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call Details – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Insight School of Indiana Kicks Off 2019-2020 School Year – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold LRN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 33.74 million shares or 5.37% more from 32.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential accumulated 0% or 20,941 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2.66M shares. 26,400 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 25,874 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 34 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). 36,975 are owned by Sterling Management Ltd Llc. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0% or 381,970 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.01% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 79,867 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Morgan Stanley has 297,519 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Ser Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 112,294 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN).