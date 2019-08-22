Cott Que Com (COT) Share Value Declined While Bogle Investment Management LP Lifted Its Position; Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Market Value Declined While 683 Capital Management Upped Stake

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cott Corp Que Com (COT) by 158.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 221,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 362,001 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 140,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cott Corp Que Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 355,849 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) by 29.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 406,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.76% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 8,005 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 19.41% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Approximately $22.3M; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS; 15/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 10/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Appoints David McMullin as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $42.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Presents Dry Eye Disease Phase 2a Clinical Trial Results at the Association for Research in Vision and Oph; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 15/05/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.43

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (Put) (NYSE:KO) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd Com (NYSE:ESNT) by 45,911 shares to 23,924 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.