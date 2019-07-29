Cott (COT) Stock Value Declined While Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Increased Its Stake; Toronto (TD) Stock Price Declined While Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Stake by $2.03 Million

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp (COT) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 672,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.02 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.68M, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 274,576 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 37,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.95M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.29 million, up from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.85. About 472,766 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 110,043 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $79.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 28,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 738,090 shares to 537,564 shares, valued at $34.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 627,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 570,266 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.46 million activity. On Tuesday, February 26 the insider Hinson Charles R. bought $764,701. $499,004 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) was bought by Harrington Thomas.