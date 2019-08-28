Cott (COT) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Kennedy Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Camden National (CAC) by $1.31 Million

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Camden National Corporation (CAC) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 31,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The institutional investor held 136,345 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 168,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Camden National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $629.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.87. About 14,245 shares traded. Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) has risen 0.36% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAC News: 23/03/2018 Camden National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Camden National Total Assets Were $4.1 Billion at March 31; 24/04/2018 – Camden National 1Q EPS 82c; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.82; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL INTEREST INCOME $35.3 MLN VS $32.4 MLN; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 27/03/2018 – Camden National Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Camden National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Camden National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cott Corporation (COT) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 25,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 552,139 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 526,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cott Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 143,595 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold CAC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 9.89 million shares or 2.41% less from 10.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Delphi Ma has invested 0.32% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). 1.19 million are held by Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation. First Manhattan reported 7,500 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 14,308 shares. Voya Invest has 7,959 shares. Cornercap Counsel reported 0.07% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 90,080 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 5,630 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James Associate has 0% invested in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Ameriprise Fincl has 17,208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 13,754 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt invested 0.03% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Ameritas Inv Prtn owns 1,318 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us Incorporated invested in 55,529 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 100 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 20,184 shares to 119,542 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Busey Corporation by 75,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $104,638 activity. 867 shares were bought by JORDAN DEBORAH A, worth $28,377. On Thursday, March 14 DUFOUR GREGORY A bought $52,597 worth of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) or 1,607 shares. CAMPBELL JOANNE T also bought $7,888 worth of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.04% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Franklin Resource stated it has 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Gluskin Sheff & Assocs Inc holds 0.06% or 71,512 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab owns 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 211,600 shares. Hbk Invests Lp holds 0.02% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 80,206 shares. 4,442 are owned by Tower Research (Trc). Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.4% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Moreover, Product Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 138,637 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 400 shares. 168 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office. Fund Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 63,700 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp has invested 0.04% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 5,657 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.73% or 170,080 shares.

