Cott (COT) Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Declined; Private Wealth Partners Stake in Franco Nevada (FNV) Cut as Shares Rose

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corporation (COT) by 98.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 644,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 12,780 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171,000, down from 656,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. It closed at $12.47 lastly. It is down 19.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 26.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 64,050 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, down from 86,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $90.3. About 45,225 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gold: Seasonality Bearish, Futures Turning Bullish – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Events – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cottâ€™s new CEO pinpoints three key areas for growth – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 07, 2018. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cott names former GNC executive its new global chief information officer – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cott Corp.: Brewing Up More Divestiture Synergies Than Promised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Alerian Ml Etn (AMJ) by 18,670 shares to 186,427 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 251,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.06 per share. COT’s profit will be $21.52M for 19.48 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 433.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold COT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 81.58 million shares or 11.94% less from 92.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 81,804 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc invested 0.09% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Ameriprise Financial has 0.03% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 5.66 million shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Company stated it has 2.46 million shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Jcic Asset Management accumulated 2.79% or 503,713 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 239,539 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 193,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ajo Lp reported 16,832 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Limited Co invested in 0.28% or 620,963 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn holds 1.99% or 5.43 million shares in its portfolio. Three Peaks Ltd Company holds 0.76% or 195,962 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc reported 755,586 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP has invested 0.08% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). British Columbia Inv Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.00 million activity.

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Gold Company’s Production Is About to Get a Big Boost – The Motley Fool” on April 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What a BAANG Stock Is — and the Best Options for Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Gold Mining Stocks Help You Dig Up Profits – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “About to Buy Penny Stocks? Look at These 3 Companies First. – The Motley Fool” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why 2019 Could Be Franco-Nevada’s Golden Year – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 23, 2019.