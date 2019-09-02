Cott (COT) Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Cut Its Stake; Prudential Financial Trimmed Position in Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) as Shares Rose

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 32.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 33,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.54% . The institutional investor held 68,783 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 102,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 621,455 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S GAINSBOROUGH FOR A$107M; 24/04/2018 – Allegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Net $72.4M; 05/04/2018 – Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.75; 16/05/2018 – Allegion Bolsters E-Bike Leadership through New Alliance with European IoT Mobility Platform Developer Conneqtech; 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 M Corporate Venture Fund; 18/05/2018 – ALLEGION FILES TO OFFER MIXED SECURITIES; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.80

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Cott Corp (COT) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 91,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 84,275 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 175,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Cott Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 1.48 million shares traded or 48.87% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.06 per share. COT’s profit will be $20.30 million for 19.70 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 433.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 43,533 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 190,614 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Llc holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 15,169 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership owns 80,206 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Philadelphia Comm reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Kings Point Cap Mngmt invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Vanguard Group holds 3.54M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Lc holds 41,951 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Citigroup invested in 35,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 1.56 million shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Company Nj holds 1.18M shares or 0.55% of its portfolio.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 47,204 shares to 195,579 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 106,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ALLE shares while 124 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 80.29 million shares or 2.64% less from 82.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Llc invested in 55,279 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gsa Cap Llp has 0.07% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 7,423 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 13,476 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 173,441 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 176,126 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Ltd has 8,757 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Georgia-based Aurora Investment Counsel has invested 0.92% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa holds 6,778 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 262,657 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 0% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Pittenger Anderson has 22,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings owns 0.03% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 77,643 shares. Of Vermont invested in 24 shares.