Cott (COT) EPS Estimated At $0.06; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Raised Berry Global Group (BERY) Stake

Analysts expect Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter's $0.09 EPS. COT's profit would be $8.16M giving it 56.00 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Cott Corporation's analysts see -142.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 909,692 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) stake by 5.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac acquired 8,108 shares as Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)'s stock declined 5.60%. The University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 159,630 shares with $8.60 million value, up from 151,522 last quarter. Berry Global Group Inc now has $6.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.84. About 505,523 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. It has a 1033.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters.

Among 3 analysts covering Cott Corp (NYSE:COT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cott Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.46 million activity. On Tuesday, February 26 the insider STANBROOK STEVEN P bought $199,395. $764,701 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) shares were bought by Hinson Charles R.. Shares for $499,004 were bought by Harrington Thomas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Cott Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.01% or 62,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 11,535 shares. Banbury Prtn holds 5.18% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,580 shares in its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De has 5,423 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Philadelphia Com has invested 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). P2 Capital Llc, New York-based fund reported 4.79M shares. Tobam holds 308,904 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 1.09M shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Moreover, Three Peaks Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.73% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Teton Advsrs Inc holds 0.16% or 110,000 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Prtn Equity Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.54% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Gamco Et Al has invested 0.17% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has 0.26% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Gluskin Sheff And Assoc has 307,938 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 4,689 shares. Fund Mgmt has 31,559 shares. Gratia Capital Lc reported 45,223 shares stake. The New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Wellington Management Group Llp reported 59,270 shares stake. 1.59M are owned by Anchor Bolt Cap L P. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.23% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 691,679 shares. Panagora Asset reported 76,703 shares stake. Atwood & Palmer holds 1.2% or 157,740 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 223 shares. Shine Advisory Serv invested in 0% or 165 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs Incorporated has 4,896 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Highline Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.72M shares for 5.82% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Berry Global Group had 5 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, March 11. Citigroup maintained the shares of BERY in report on Monday, January 7 with “Buy” rating.

