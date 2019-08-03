Cott (COT) Analysts See $0.06 EPS; Advisors Asset Management Has Lifted Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc acquired 3,965 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock rose 7.31%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 53,551 shares with $6.74M value, up from 49,586 last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $37.23B valuation. It closed at $135.68 lastly. It is down 18.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS APPROVED ACQUISITION OF ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS, INCLUDING EFH’S ABOUT 80-PCT OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy

Analysts expect Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. COT’s profit would be $8.19 million giving it 53.25 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Cott Corporation’s analysts see -142.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 511,376 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c

Among 4 analysts covering Cott Corp (NYSE:COT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cott Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies. The stock of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of COT in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. STANBROOK STEVEN P had bought 13,500 shares worth $199,395. Hinson Charles R. bought $764,701 worth of stock. Harrington Thomas bought $499,004 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Cott Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 0% or 21,642 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al invested in 0.17% or 1.56M shares. Wexford Cap Lp holds 400,000 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. State Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 350,631 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts invested 0.03% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). British Columbia Mngmt Corp owns 240,290 shares. Sei Investments Company invested in 49,753 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability owns 75,700 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Ameriprise accumulated 0.03% or 4.05 million shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Levin Cap Strategies L P reported 34,950 shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 31,965 shares.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. It has a 983.08 P/E ratio. The Company’s product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 906 shares. The Illinois-based First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division has invested 0.17% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 75,378 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 776 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Company holds 53,792 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Colonial Advsr holds 16,807 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 56,412 shares. Jennison Llc holds 889,578 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Rnc Capital Mngmt Lc holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 265,263 shares. Guardian Trust stated it has 0.29% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 10,645 are held by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc. Jcic Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Raymond James Ser invested in 0.01% or 20,441 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Commerce Of Nevada has 0.05% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 4,985 shares. 2,652 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe).

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 13,380 shares to 55,452 valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) stake by 6,533 shares and now owns 35,166 shares. Pennymac Mortgage Investment T (NYSE:PMT) was reduced too.