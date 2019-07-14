Cott Corporation (COT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.B)

As Beverages – Soft Drinks businesses, Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) and Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.B), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cott Corporation 14 0.74 N/A 0.05 271.18 Embotelladora Andina S.A. 22 0.00 N/A 0.93 22.42

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cott Corporation and Embotelladora Andina S.A. Embotelladora Andina S.A. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cott Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cott Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Embotelladora Andina S.A., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cott Corporation and Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cott Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.89 beta means Cott Corporation’s volatility is 11.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Embotelladora Andina S.A. has a -0.12 beta which is 112.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cott Corporation. Its rival Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Embotelladora Andina S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cott Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cott Corporation and Embotelladora Andina S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cott Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

$19 is Cott Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 46.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cott Corporation and Embotelladora Andina S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.3% and 4.5%. 1.5% are Cott Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Embotelladora Andina S.A. has 87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cott Corporation -1.91% -7.86% -12.3% -11.69% -12.74% -0.79% Embotelladora Andina S.A. -0.43% -5.55% -7.02% -2.7% -24.2% -8.33%

For the past year Cott Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Embotelladora Andina S.A.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Cott Corporation beats Embotelladora Andina S.A.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. Its product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice-based products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters. It also provides bottled water, coffee, brewed and iced tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, and filtration equipment to customers in North America, Europe, and Israel. In addition, the company offers contract manufacturing services for beverages. It serves grocery, mass-merchandise, drugstore, wholesale, and convenience store chains, as well as residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities. Cott Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Tampa, Florida.